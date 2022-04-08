Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Up 3.5%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 2,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

