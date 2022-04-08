Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $44,954.14 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Civitas has a market cap of $44,954.14 and $27.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,543,708 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

