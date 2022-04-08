Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

CLVT opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

