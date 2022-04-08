Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

