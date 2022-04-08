Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.22.

CLH stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

