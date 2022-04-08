Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

