CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 260.37 ($3.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £755.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.19).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

