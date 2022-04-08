CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:CML opened at GBX 349 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.50. CML Microsystems has a 12 month low of GBX 295.60 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 476.20 ($6.25). The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

