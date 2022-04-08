Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 95,655 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.72.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.