Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 95,655 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.72.
KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
