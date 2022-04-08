Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 157,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 508.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

