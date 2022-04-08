Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

