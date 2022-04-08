Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 272,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 995,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.