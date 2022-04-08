Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.68. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15,083 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.