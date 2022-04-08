Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 18,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.