CoinLoan Tops 24-Hour Volume of $153,021.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and $153,021.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $20.93 or 0.00047927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.01 or 0.07464276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.30 or 0.99964449 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.