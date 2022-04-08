Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.87. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 15,978 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

