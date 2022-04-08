Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.76) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.30 ($9.12).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.76 ($7.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.57 and its 200 day moving average is €6.91. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

