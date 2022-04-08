Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.