Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,558 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

NYSE WHR opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.89. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

