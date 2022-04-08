Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 14,736 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

