Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 872 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $59,389,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

