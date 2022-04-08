Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE NEM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

