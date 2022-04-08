Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.