Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) vs. Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Financial Review

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.01 $87.94 million $4.94 8.12 Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 2.44 $9.60 million $1.87 14.10

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randolph Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 36.85% 12.86% 1.62% Randolph Bancorp 17.13% 10.07% 1.34%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Randolph Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts. The Envision Mortgage segment comprises gains on loan origination and sales activities, loan servicing income, and interest income on loans held for sale and residential construction loans. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

