Comparing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amarin and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 0 3 0 2.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.88%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 491.86%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $583.19 million 2.40 $7.73 million $0.03 117.71 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 60.12 -$45.64 million ($0.39) -1.08

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 1.33% 3.31% 2.07% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -57.92% -37.40%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amarin beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

