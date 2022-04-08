Comparing Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) & Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Viasat alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viasat and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat currently has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 0.78% 0.81% 0.36% Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viasat and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.47 $3.69 million $0.29 153.79 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.48 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -28.49

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Viasat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viasat beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. This segment provides broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; design and technology services comprising analysis, design, and development of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit chips; and network function virtualization. Its Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.