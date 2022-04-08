Comparing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carbon Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

