Comparing Clover Health Investments (CLOV) & Its Competitors

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Clover Health Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.24 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.98

Clover Health Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clover Health Investments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 108 1135 2309 50 2.64

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 99.22%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Clover Health Investments competitors beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

