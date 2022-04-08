Comparing Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) & Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally 193.66% 56.99% 34.37% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

10.6% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digital Ally and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Ubiquiti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $10.52 million 5.46 -$2.63 million $0.54 2.02 Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.35 $616.58 million $8.55 33.75

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Digital Ally on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally (Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

