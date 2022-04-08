Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

