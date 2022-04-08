Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Position Lessened by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,856 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 1.26% of Concrete Pumping worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 89.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 918,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 86.8% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 411,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 78.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.87 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

