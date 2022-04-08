Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Position Reduced by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,800 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 6,573,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.88. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

