Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.39. Conifer shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 5,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

