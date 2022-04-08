Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
