Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

CNTB stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

