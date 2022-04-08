Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

