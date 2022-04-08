Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Shares of STZ.B traded up $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

