Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

