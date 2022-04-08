Contentos Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $69.48 million and $7.29 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,931,243,928 coins and its circulating supply is 4,014,514,278 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

