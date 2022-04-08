Contrasting MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 31.54% 14.41% 1.31% Enterprise Financial Services 29.50% 13.08% 1.42%

Risk and Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.52 $22.17 million $2.64 8.76 Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 3.73 $133.05 million $3.90 11.42

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats MainStreet Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.