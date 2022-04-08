Contrasting Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Star Group and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.65 Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 7,823.85 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Group and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Star Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Group beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

