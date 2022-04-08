Contrasting Semrush (SEMR) and Its Competitors

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 399 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Semrush to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -1.75% -1.98% -1.42% Semrush Competitors -114.39% -63.43% -6.39%

This table compares Semrush and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million -$3.29 million -574.50 Semrush Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 0.98

Semrush’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Semrush and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 Semrush Competitors 2739 13387 24539 678 2.56

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $22.21, suggesting a potential upside of 93.34%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.52%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Semrush peers beat Semrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

