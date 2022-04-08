Contrasting Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 7.19 -$26.53 million N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.22 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -9.61

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 127.80%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 115.80%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats LightPath Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

