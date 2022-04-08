Contrasting Vimeo (VMEO) & Its Competitors

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vimeo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vimeo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1067 4376 9167 296 2.58

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 100.08%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -9.53% -11.70% -4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -33.97 Vimeo Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 65.48

Vimeo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vimeo rivals beat Vimeo on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

