Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.55

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.55 and traded as low as $7.23. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 361,281 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.35 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

