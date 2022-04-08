Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $454,050.96 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

