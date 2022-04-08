Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.65. 80,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,632. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

