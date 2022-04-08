Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 804.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

