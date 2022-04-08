Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $608.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.65. The firm has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $359.60 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

