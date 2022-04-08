Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

